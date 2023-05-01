The Heartbreaking Death Of Gordon Lightfoot

Gordon Lightfoot died on May 1, the New York Times reported. According to the outlet, the 84-year-old singer died at a Toronto hospital.

Often regarded as "Canada's greatest songwriter," as noted by Vanity Fair, Gordon Lightfoot had a tremendous amount of influence over the world of folk-pop music. He was one of the best-selling artists in his genre of all time, with over 10 million albums sold and more than 18 songs charting in the Top 40 in Canada and the U.S. Bob Dylan, who referred to Lightfoot as his mentor, once said, "Every time I hear a song of his, it's like I wish it would last forever."

Lightfoot was also an incredibly busy artist. Over the course of a career spanning several decades, he cut back on his touring commitments only when he was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy in the early 1970s. He was lauded as legendary for recording another studio album at 80 years old, which featured only his voice and a guitar, via All Music. For Lightfoot, the only real problem he struggled with in terms of his music was deciding which songs — he had over 200 — to play at his concerts, per the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.