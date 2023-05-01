Corsets At Met Gala 2023 Prove The Trend Is Still Red Hot (Here's How To Style Your Own)
This year's Met Gala was filled with corsets as the star-studded event paid homage to late fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld. Runway model Alton Mason donned in bridal Chanel, while fellow model Ashley Graham stunned in a sculptured Harris Reed mermaid gown with a satin corset keeping it together. Met Gala co-chair Dua Lipa also rocked an archival Chanel corset dress, and Yara Shahidi left onlookers speechless in a Jean Paul Gaultier half corset, half couture look.
With so much emphasis on this midsection tightening garment, we can't help but to wonder how such a piece can be incorporated off the red carpet. Thankfully, it's not a hard top to pull off in everyday life, nor will it cost an arm and leg to slay this fearlessly. The history of corsets will tell you the tighter they are, the better. Luckily, designers have figured out a way for you to breathe while being fashionable. Keep reading for all the Met Gala inspo you need to style your own corset look.
Jean Paul Gaultier gives luxury corsets a practical edge
"Grown-Ish" star Yara Shahidi presented a stunning edge to a mermaid gown with her Jean Paul Gaultier corset gown hybrid at this year's Met Gala. The 2008 archived Jean Paul Gaultier piece is a neutral piece crafted of pearls and shells. Though this exact corset may not work with a denim look as other JPG tops, if you strip away the skirted bottom and add a beige slack, you may have yourself an iconic dressy casual look. This is the beauty of Jean Paul Gaultier. Several of his corsets are constructed with high fashion in mind, while allowing the customer to feel like the it-girl. For the ultimate casual look that still screams opulence, turn to Jean Paul's Jean Corset for inspiration.
Gigi Hadid's lacy corset look is Friday night ready
Supermodel Gigi Hadid honored designer Karl Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met Gala with a corseted look with an edgy flair. The 28-year-old stunned in a Givenchy black corset bodysuit style top that included a sheer train and sheer black skirt. While the exclusivity of this piece may make it difficult to obtain, a similar look can be worn in everyday life that will turn heads. A sheer bustier top is a stunning way to pull off a similar look at brunch or during a first date, and a sharp V-shape toward the bottom button of the piece will give a bodysuit feel seen on Hadid.
Kim Kardashian went with a shapewear corset
Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian turned heads at the 2023 Met Gala while showcasing her hourglass figure in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry. The draped pearl top hung over a skin-fitted nude colored corset that made her cinched waist appear even tinier. While there may be no satin Schiaparelli corsets just sitting around the internet, Kim K's popular Skims shapewear line has an offering that can be worn under draped tops to serve a similar look. Kim's Barely There Mid Thigh Short can serve a similar look under cropped shirts to give a unique layered looked that'll easily style a corset.
Miranda Kerr's Dior corset dress is summer elegance
Model Miranda Kerr served up a plunging Dior corset attached to a flowing skirt, both adorned with pearls to the 2023 Met Gala. While this look may not work for the casual bruncher, it does not take away from the fact that corset maxi dresses can be beautifully executed in everyday looks. A floor-length dress with a low-cut corset upper offers an elegant sweetheart neckline, and if you wish to veer from Kerr's luxury inspo, opt for a high slit on the skirt. This can elevate your formal look to the spicier side. The corset dress silhouette could definitely be a bridesmaids option, or an eye-catching wedding guest look.
Lily James taught a masterclass in leather corsets
Actress Lily James arrived to the 2023 Met Gala in a leather Tamara Ralph Couture gown that included a black leather corset top that spread out into a leather gown. Her grungy look may not work on a stroll through Manhattan, but the leather strapless corset top by itself is reinstating the fact that leather knows no season. Leather corsets can be worn with jeans, skirts or even shorts to give your casual look an edge. While denim may not Met Gala approved, James' leather look paired with your casual pieces will be a hit on your next night out.