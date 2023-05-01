Corsets At Met Gala 2023 Prove The Trend Is Still Red Hot (Here's How To Style Your Own)

This year's Met Gala was filled with corsets as the star-studded event paid homage to late fashion icon, Karl Lagerfeld. Runway model Alton Mason donned in bridal Chanel, while fellow model Ashley Graham stunned in a sculptured Harris Reed mermaid gown with a satin corset keeping it together. Met Gala co-chair Dua Lipa also rocked an archival Chanel corset dress, and Yara Shahidi left onlookers speechless in a Jean Paul Gaultier half corset, half couture look.

With so much emphasis on this midsection tightening garment, we can't help but to wonder how such a piece can be incorporated off the red carpet. Thankfully, it's not a hard top to pull off in everyday life, nor will it cost an arm and leg to slay this fearlessly. The history of corsets will tell you the tighter they are, the better. Luckily, designers have figured out a way for you to breathe while being fashionable. Keep reading for all the Met Gala inspo you need to style your own corset look.