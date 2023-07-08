Hair Serums And Oils Aren't Just For The Day - Here's Why They Are Nighttime Staples

It's natural to have comprehensive haircare routines that last throughout the day. After all, that's when you're the most visible and active. We know how important wash days, hair masking, deep conditioning, and moisturizing all are to cleanse your locks and prevent breakage. But did you know that taking care of your hair during the night is just as crucial?

Nighttime beauty routines are often overlooked, but if you usually spend six to eight hours asleep in bed, those hours should count toward making your hair as healthy as possible. Waking up with bed hair is a common experience, but that doesn't mean your locks should suffer eternally due to negligence during the night. Some of your bedtime habits can even cause damage.

As a result, you stand to benefit a lot from using hair oils and serums as part of your regular nighttime routine. If you aren't sure how to do this, don't panic, because we've got your back.