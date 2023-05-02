A 1937 Letter Unearths What Queen Elizabeth Really Thought About Her Father's Coronation

With the coronation of King Charles III set for May 6, memories of previous coronation events are surfacing. At the age of four, Charles himself made British history by being the first offspring to attend his mother's coronation, that of Queen Elizabeth II. Being so young, there is no official record of his thoughts on the occasion, but the Royal Archives are filled with documents, both personal and official, that show both the joy and solemnity of the occasion throughout the years.

When King George VI and Queen Elizabeth had their coronation in 1937, Queen Elizabeth II was 11 years old. The young princess viewed the event from the Royal Gallery, seated next to her grandmother, Queen Mary, and her younger sister, Princess Margaret. After the ceremony, she penciled a hand-written letter to "Mummy and Papa, In Memory of Their Coronation, from Lilibet By Herself," which has been preserved in the Royal Archives.

In neat penmanship, she shared with her parents the events of her day, what she witnessed from her seat, and how she felt about everything she saw. "Beautiful" was the word most often used, but the then princess also had a few other thoughts to add.