Netflix Producer Ronit Polin On New Reality Dating Series Jewish Matchmaking - Exclusive Interview

What can you tell us about "Jewish Matchmaking"?

Following the success of "Indian Matchmaking," this is a new show focused on Jewish matchmaking. It's quite interesting. It's about taking traditional notions of love and marriage and seeing how they can be applicable or making them applicable in today's world.

It features Aleeza Ben Shalom, a successful matchmaker who meets singles who have never used a matchmaker before, who maybe were a little hesitant at first but want to find love. The one thing that everyone has in common: They're committed; they want to get married. They're very diverse, which is cool because you have people across the Jewish spectrum. You have from quite irreligious to quite Orthodox. The unifying thread is that they all want to get married and they're willing — some of them more than others — to suspend a little disbelief or [wariness] and try using a matchmaker to find their "beshert," as we say, to find their other half.

How are the singles cast on the show? I can think of a couple of friends who would be great for it.

I can't even tell you [how often] everyone's coming over to me, asking, "Is there going to be a Season 2? because I want to be on the show. My neighbor wants to be on the show. My cousin would be perfect for the show. My brother needs the show." Part of the reason, perhaps, they chose [Judaism] as the next culture to try the spinoff of "Matchmaking" is that Jewish people are very into getting married and helping their friends get married and setting people up, and sometimes almost in an unwanted way, like the grandma is like, "When are you getting married already?" It's definitely part of the culture. When they ask me, I say, "Hopefully, there'll be a Season 2." We don't know yet at this point.

We had casting directors [working with] Aleeza. She has an entire roster of singles from around the world. She knows people from so many different places and different experiences. She goes out and meets tons of people, so [with] her giant network, we found some great people.

How did the concept for the series come about? I know that "Indian Matchmaking" has been a hit on Netflix.

It was pretty much that, following up on the success of "Indian Matchmaking," which was nominated for an Emmy and received such widespread positive feedback. So we're thinking, "What other cultures do this?" And the Jewish matchmaking tradition is very rich and has been around for a long time.

The interesting thing is, you might think Indian matchmaking is probably completely unlike Jewish matchmaking, but from working on the show and having seen "Indian Matchmaking," there's a surprising number of similarities in that the family is often heavily invested and the singles are walking this tightrope between modernity and trying something that's pretty traditional and maybe a little bit out of their comfort zone. It's cool when you can see disparate cultures that, at first glance, look so dissimilar, and then you say, "Wow, we're really more alike than we think."