You're Never Too Old For A Smoky Eye — How To Get The Look On Mature Skin

We're so over that whispered "rule" regarding women and makeup. You know the one — the unstated rule that women past a certain age shouldn't wear makeup. More specifically, older women can't pull off bold eyeshadows and bright colors because it simply doesn't work on mature skin. And to that, we say, puh-lease. Think again.

It's true that as we age, our skin's appearance begins to change. Changes in the skin can start showing up as early as our 30s, although the real signs of aging don't typically accelerate until we reach our 40s. This is when our skin becomes less firm due to lower levels of collagen production, and wrinkles — particularly around the eyes — start popping up.

There are ways to treat fine lines, of course, but changes in the skin are a natural process of getting older; they're nothing to be ashamed of. However, fine lines and crow's feet have made many women shrink away from testing bolder styles of eye makeup. The classic smoky eye is the boldest eye look of all, and yes, you can absolutely slay this look with mature skin. All it takes is a little extra focus on your eye crease and knowing how to create a killer cat eye.