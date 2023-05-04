Lionel Richie Makes Royal Faux Pas Greeting Queen Camilla At Coronation Luncheon

Lionel Richie proved himself a true American at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before King Charles III's coronation, which is slated for May 7, 2023, by not following or perhaps even knowing about certain mysterious British customs. At a garden party where thousands of people milled about eager to chat with the royal family, Richie warmly offered his hand to Queen Camilla and then patted her arm more than once, according to The Mirror, which included a video capturing the scene.

As Grant Harrold, a former butler to the king who now dispenses expert etiquette advice, noted on his website, The Royal Butler: "Please remember when it comes to royal etiquette, you never shake the hand of a royal unless they extend their hand first ... This applies to both male and female royals." Those with royal blood should always be given the opportunity to make the first move, according to Harrold.

So Richie's touching of Camilla, the gentle pat on her arm, was a definite no-no. The iconic singer appeared unconcerned about this (debatable) faux pas, and thus he's thankfully unlikely to add more fuss to the drama surrounding Charles' coronation.