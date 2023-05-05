Days Of Our Lives Alum Kate Mansi Takes Over Role Of Kristina Corinthos On General Hospital
"General Hospital" fans are about to see a new face in Port Charles. The character of Kristina Corinthos Davis has been recast yet again. After the soap opera aged the character into young adulthood in 2009, actor Lexi Ainsworth took over the role. Ainsworth portrayed Kristina until 2011 when Lindsey Morgan stepped into her shoes for a year before Ainsworth returned in 2015 to reprise the role on a recurring basis.
The part has been a bit of a good luck charm for Ainsworth and Morgan, who were both nominated for Daytime Emmys in the category of Outstanding Younger Actress during their time on "General Hospital." Ainsworth's final appearance as Kristina came at the end of April 2023, when she was back in Port Charles to attend her brother's wedding.
Now, there's a new Kristina in town, and she'll look very familiar to soap opera fans. Kate Mansi is set to take over the role, with Soap Opera Digest reporting that her episodes will begin airing towards the end of May. Fans will likely recognize Mansi from her many years on "Days of Our Lives," where she wowed viewers as Abigail Deveraux DiMera.
Kate Mansi is moving from Salem to Port Charles
"Days of Our Lives" fans got to enjoy Kate Mansi's version of Abigail Deveraux DiMera for several years. The legacy character is the daughter of Jennifer Horton and Jack Deveraux Sr. Mansi took over the role from Ashley Benson and quickly became a central character in Salem, who was involved in many big storylines surrounding mental health issues, unrequited love, a shocking affair, and of course her love story with Chad DiMera.
Mansi was beloved in the role, which earned her the 2017 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. After Mansi's exit from the sudser, Marci Miller took over the role. The actors took turns portraying Abigail multiple times until the character was shockingly murdered by Clyde Weston in 2022.
Although fans can no longer catch Mansi on "Days of Our Lives" they can look forward to watching her portrayal of Kristina Corinthos Davis on "General Hospital" very soon.