Days Of Our Lives Alum Kate Mansi Takes Over Role Of Kristina Corinthos On General Hospital

"General Hospital" fans are about to see a new face in Port Charles. The character of Kristina Corinthos Davis has been recast yet again. After the soap opera aged the character into young adulthood in 2009, actor Lexi Ainsworth took over the role. Ainsworth portrayed Kristina until 2011 when Lindsey Morgan stepped into her shoes for a year before Ainsworth returned in 2015 to reprise the role on a recurring basis.

The part has been a bit of a good luck charm for Ainsworth and Morgan, who were both nominated for Daytime Emmys in the category of Outstanding Younger Actress during their time on "General Hospital." Ainsworth's final appearance as Kristina came at the end of April 2023, when she was back in Port Charles to attend her brother's wedding.

Now, there's a new Kristina in town, and she'll look very familiar to soap opera fans. Kate Mansi is set to take over the role, with Soap Opera Digest reporting that her episodes will begin airing towards the end of May. Fans will likely recognize Mansi from her many years on "Days of Our Lives," where she wowed viewers as Abigail Deveraux DiMera.