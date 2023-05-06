How Prince Archie Stole King Charles' Coronation Spotlight Without Even Being There

As soon as the news broke that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been officially invited to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, royal fans began to speculate as to whether or not the Duke And Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in California after stepping down as working royals, would attend. After all, many wondered whether it would be comfortable or even appropriate for Harry and for his brother William, Prince of Wales, to be in the same room together after all of the revelations Harry made in his Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan" and later in his bestselling tell-all autobiography "Spare."

Tensions that were long suspected between the two sons of King Charles III were confirmed by stories that Harry recounted, including one about a physical altercation he says took place between himself and William over the subject of Harry's wife Meghan and the couple's decision to step down from royal duties and move out of the United Kingdom.

When it was announced that Harry would indeed attend the coronation but Meghan would stay at home with their children Archie and Lilibet, opinion was split as to whether that was the right decision. But on the morning of May 6, as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla began their procession toward Westminster Abbey for their coronation, Twitter wasn't talking only about the ascending royal couple or even bout Harry or William; it was also talking about little Archie.