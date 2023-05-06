Kate Middleton's Breathtaking Coronation Earrings Honor Princess Diana (And Yes, We're Emotional)

Attending with her husband, William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, looked beautiful and regal as ever in the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the coronation of King Charles. Made from silk crepe, the ivory dress featured a nod to the four nations Charles is now King of (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales) with its rose, thistle, shamrock, and dandelion embroidery. It additionally featured silver bullion and leaf detail.

To accessorize her stunning gown, Kate wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana. Dubbed the South Sea Pearl Earrings, it was a staple in Diana's repertoire, and she was photographed wearing them consistently throughout the 1990s. Kate herself has worn them many times before, the most recent event being the Remembrance Day service in November 2022.

This touching homage shows just how beloved Diana is to the royal family and is a fitting tribute on an important day for the family. As well as the earrings, Kate forewent a tiara and wore a decadent headpiece designed by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen instead. Silver in color, the headpiece once again featured leaf embroidery and silver bullion detail similar to the detail on her gown. The nature-inspired headpiece also matches the leafy pearl drop diamonds, creating beautiful symmetry in her coronation look.