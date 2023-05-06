Kate Middleton's Breathtaking Coronation Earrings Honor Princess Diana (And Yes, We're Emotional)
Attending with her husband, William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, looked beautiful and regal as ever in the Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the coronation of King Charles. Made from silk crepe, the ivory dress featured a nod to the four nations Charles is now King of (England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales) with its rose, thistle, shamrock, and dandelion embroidery. It additionally featured silver bullion and leaf detail.
To accessorize her stunning gown, Kate wore a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana. Dubbed the South Sea Pearl Earrings, it was a staple in Diana's repertoire, and she was photographed wearing them consistently throughout the 1990s. Kate herself has worn them many times before, the most recent event being the Remembrance Day service in November 2022.
This touching homage shows just how beloved Diana is to the royal family and is a fitting tribute on an important day for the family. As well as the earrings, Kate forewent a tiara and wore a decadent headpiece designed by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen instead. Silver in color, the headpiece once again featured leaf embroidery and silver bullion detail similar to the detail on her gown. The nature-inspired headpiece also matches the leafy pearl drop diamonds, creating beautiful symmetry in her coronation look.
The Princess of Wales has honored Diana several times before
This isn't the first time Kate has channeled Princess Diana's iconic style, either. There's no doubt that Kate has had some of the best fashion moments of the royal family, and in fact, has paid homage to Diana with her wardrobe choices on several occasions.
Upon her engagement in 2010, Kate wore the same sapphire ring that King Charles proposed to Diana with in 1981. This tribute was even more special than it appeared on the surface due to the fact Diana chose the sapphire ring herself. In 2011, Kate was seen wearing more of Diana's jewelry when attending Wimbledon, donning a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings that belonged to the late Princess. In addition to earrings and rings, Kate is partial to tiaras, too. She sported a jaw-droppingly beautiful tiara to one of the late Queen's annual diplomatic receptions, which was previously given to Diana by the Queen as a wedding gift in 1981.
While small and subtle, these choices are a lovely nod to Diana and show Kate's respect for the late Princess.
Kate has worn a few outfits that seem to pay homage to Diana
In addition to her accessory choices, Kate has worn several outfits that appear to pay homage to Diana over the years. On a 2012 visit to Malaysia, Kate's outfit was strikingly similar to the one Diana wore in 1996 when visiting Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Pakistan. Both women wore similar sheer white headscarves and a pale blue blouse. Moreover, in 2016, Kate wore an extremely similar ensemble to one Princess Diana wore in a 1991 Remembrance Sunday service, right down to the hat and color palette. During the Sovereign's Parade, Kate was also seen in a practically identical black hat and red coat combination to the one Diana wore during Christmas Day celebrations in 1993. More recently, Kate honored Diana at the late Queen's funeral by wearing the diamond and pearl drop earrings Diana was seen in on several occasions.
Kate's honoring of Diana doesn't stop with her own clothing choices, though. Attending his sister Princess Charlotte's christening, Prince George looked adorable in a red and white outfit that was exactly like the one his father William wore when meeting his brother Harry for the first time. Additionally, George wore an outfit at the Trooping the Color ceremony that strongly resembled the one his father wore for Queen Elizabeth II's birthday in 1984.
These nods to Diana not only show Kate's respect for her mother-in-law but also help to keep her memory fresh for newer generations.