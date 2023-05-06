King Charles Protestors At Coronation Met With Boos From Fiercely Loyal Crowd - Exclusive Video

Among the onlookers lining the parade route to Westminster Abbey was a small group of anti-monarchy protestors, many of whom were arrested, CNN reports. They stood defiantly in the drizzle, holding up yellow signs reading, "NOT MY KING." This didn't go over one bit with the rest of the crowd. As seen here in this exclusive video acquired by The List, the spectators across the road greeted the dissenters with resounding boos.

Then, an unidentified person started chanting, "Long live the King! Long live the King!" Others quickly took up the chant, until the street echoed with claps and shouts of "LONG LIVE THE KING!" Even the police guards standing at the barriers cracked a small smile. This show of loyalty was apparently too much for the naysayers, who eventually took their signs down. There was no sign of trouble or protest as the magnificent gold carriage carrying the king and queen consort rolled by the group shortly afterward. If Charles was aware of the small scene, he showed no sign of it.

It was clear that this was not a day for politics, protest, or anything other than a celebration of the king who has been waiting for this day for many decades.