The List Spots Prince Louis Letting Loose After King Charles' Long Coronation - Exclusive Video

As the coronation ceremony ended and the exit procession began from Westminster Abbey, royal guests climbed into their coaches and departed for their next location. Prince William and Princess Kate climbed into one with their children, including, of course, Prince Louis.

The List reporter filmed as their coach rode by. The crowd was cheering with pride and joy as they saw the popular royal family pulling past them. That's when our reporter noticed something funny happening inside the carriage. Prince Louis seemed to want to have some fun with his beaming onlookers. The five-year-old turned his head away from the crowd before whipping back around, making a silly face at everyone watching. Again, he turned away and then spun around to reveal another funny expression to the window, and then went on to do it again and again in rapid succession.

According to our reporter, the crowd absolutely loved this impromptu game of "peekaboo" with the young prince. The British public is more than familiar with Louie's adorable antics, as witnessed by him stealing the show at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration. We've come to expect nothing less from the playful prince.