The List Spots Prince Louis Letting Loose After King Charles' Long Coronation - Exclusive Video
After the coronation of King Charles III, an on-the-ground List reporter captured an exclusive video of his grandson, five-year-old Prince Louis of Wales, having a moment of silliness. The coronation was an hours-long affair filled with customary religious ceremonies, stoic troops wearing plumed headgear, and lengthy speeches given by various officials. By the end of it all, King Charles donned the St. Edward's Crown. He is now officially recognized as the newest monarch of Great Britain and his wife Camilla Queen consort.
The seriousness of the historic event meant guests, especially the royal family, were to remain on their best behavior in respect of the coronation. Any young child, even a royal prince, would be ready to let loose and have fun after that. Throughout the ceremony, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, seemed to have done their duty in reminding their children that they had to be respectful during the event, although there were a couple of adorably funny moments. But once the royal family was leaving the coronation, Louis just couldn't help himself from having a bit of fun.
Prince Louis plays peekaboo with the crowd
As the coronation ceremony ended and the exit procession began from Westminster Abbey, royal guests climbed into their coaches and departed for their next location. Prince William and Princess Kate climbed into one with their children, including, of course, Prince Louis.
The List reporter filmed as their coach rode by. The crowd was cheering with pride and joy as they saw the popular royal family pulling past them. That's when our reporter noticed something funny happening inside the carriage. Prince Louis seemed to want to have some fun with his beaming onlookers. The five-year-old turned his head away from the crowd before whipping back around, making a silly face at everyone watching. Again, he turned away and then spun around to reveal another funny expression to the window, and then went on to do it again and again in rapid succession.
According to our reporter, the crowd absolutely loved this impromptu game of "peekaboo" with the young prince. The British public is more than familiar with Louie's adorable antics, as witnessed by him stealing the show at the Platinum Jubilee Celebration. We've come to expect nothing less from the playful prince.