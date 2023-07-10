How To Straighten Your Hair At Home For A Fresh Salon Look

Just like your face needs to be primed for makeup, you want to make sure your hair is primed for straightening. This takes some prep work. Straightening works best on clean, just-washed hair. You'll want to wash your locks with a high-quality shampoo and conditioner first for the best results. It's also helpful to use one that has a bit of defrizzing power since you'll be adding a lot of heat to your hair.

If your hair looks a little limp and dry, you might also want to give it a little extra love through one of the best hair masks. Many commercial hair masks work well, but you can also create a DIY hair mask using olive oil and eggs. You'll need to beat the ingredients together first before adding it to your hair, starting at the ends. Let it sit for about an hour before washing it with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

You can also try soaking your hair in milk for about 20 minutes if olive oil isn't an option. Once your hair is all clean and shiny, you want to grab your blow dryer and comb for some prep work.