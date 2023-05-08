Ghostwriter Details The Powerful Moment Prince Harry Fought To Keep In His Memoir

Nobody really expected Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to pen (or rather, type) every word of his memoir himself. Unless they happen to be gifted writers, celebrities almost always use a ghostwriter for their autobiographies. But J.R. Moehringer is here to tell us that creating someone else's truth in that person's own words is no easy feat. In an essay he just wrote for The New Yorker — titled, appropriately enough, "Notes from Prince Harry's Ghostwriter" — the writer explains that the craft is, in fact, "an art." When he works with one of his subjects, Moehringer adds that he "urge[s] them not to let those who cast [ghostwriting] as hacky, shady, or faddish (it's been around for thousands of years) dim their pride."

So it was actually Moehringer who helped provide the most startling revelations from Prince Harry's "Spare." The duke opened up to him about the life-changing moments in his life, such as the death of Princess Diana and his tour of duty in Afghanistan. But he also told the ghostwriter some things that the palace would have preferred to have left private: his past drug use; the insensitive joke his father, King Charles, told about Harry possibly not being his son; and the time he claims William, Prince of Wales, knocked him down in an argument over Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Yet sometimes a ghostwriter has to be selective about what to include. In his essay, Moehringer explains that he and Harry got into a heated argument over just one line in the book.