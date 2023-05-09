General Hospital's Charles Shaughnessy Bids Fans 'Au Revoir' As Victor Meets Brutal Death

After nearly wiping out most of humanity as Victor Cassadine on "General Hospital," Charles Shaughnessy went to Twitter to thank everyone, stating, "Thank you! It was an absolute pleasure to terrorize the good people of PC for the last 18 months. I will miss the extraordinary cast and crew as well as you, the fans. Let's hope it's 'au revoir!'" A distraught fan of Shaughnessy's work on "GH" responded, "No!!!!!! I liked Victor!!!! He was the perfectly evil Cassadine!!!! And you played it perfectly!!!!"

The fans came out in droves to respond with their love and thanks for Shaughnessy's run as Victor, with many hoping either the character, or the actor in a new role, will return one day soon. Many expressed that they will miss Shaughnessy, with several pointing out that on soaps, death isn't the handicap it used to be. One viewer thanked Shaughnessy for his portrayal of Victor, and asked, "And BTW...what happened to the doves Uncle Victor took from Spencer at the PC grille?!" Shaughnessy cryptically replied, "Aha, funny to should ask.....stay tuned!" This was a reference to a time in December of 2022 when Spencer Cassadine was in prison, and his uncle — incarcerated criminal Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) — handed him a pair of turtle dove earrings to give to Trina Robinson, which Victor promptly took from Spencer.

We're hoping this dangling plot point will lead to more excitement and danger on "GH" in the future!