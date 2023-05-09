Donald Trump Found Liable For Abuse In E. Jean Carroll Lawsuit Verdict

The federal jury in New York has found Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing columnist E. Jean Carroll after a deliberation that took less than three hours. The former president wasn't found liable for the rape Carroll alleged in her lawsuit.

The civil lawsuit against Trump accusing the former President of battery and defamation following rape allegations by the writer E. Jean Carroll reached a verdict a short while ago, per CBS News. The writer was awarded $5 million in damages for her claims. The six men and three women member jury also found the former President, who consistently denied all claims, as having defamed Carroll by calling her allegations a "hoax" and "a con job."

The lawsuit followed Carroll's public accusation of Trump in 2019 while he was still president. The incident had allegedly transpired at the New York City Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. The court case unfolded over a span of two weeks in Lower Manhattan.