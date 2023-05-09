The Heartbreaking Death Of Welcome To Plathville Star Olivia Plath's Brother Micah Meggs

Olivia Plath, star of "Welcome to Plathville" took to her Instagram Stories to share the heartbreaking news about her 15-year-old brother Micah Meggs' passing after a tragic bike accident, per In Touch.

"Hey guys, I'm jumping off of social media for a bit. Don't worry if you don't see me around — I'm taking some space now," the 25-year-old reality TV star posted on May 4. The post continued, "I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving." ABC News reported that Virginia State Police responded to the incident that transpired at 10:10 p.m. on Route 220, in Franklin County, Virginia. The accident had been between a Honda Accord and Meggs' bike. Plath's brother was pronounced dead on the scene.

Plath's social media post also talked about how overwhelmed she felt "thinking of all the texts/messages I haven't answered today." She shared, "So this is the easiest way for me to let everyone know that I'm taking personal/family time." Our hearts are with Plath and her family at this heartbreaking time.