The Heartbreaking Death Of Welcome To Plathville Star Olivia Plath's Brother Micah Meggs
Olivia Plath, star of "Welcome to Plathville" took to her Instagram Stories to share the heartbreaking news about her 15-year-old brother Micah Meggs' passing after a tragic bike accident, per In Touch.
"Hey guys, I'm jumping off of social media for a bit. Don't worry if you don't see me around — I'm taking some space now," the 25-year-old reality TV star posted on May 4. The post continued, "I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving." ABC News reported that Virginia State Police responded to the incident that transpired at 10:10 p.m. on Route 220, in Franklin County, Virginia. The accident had been between a Honda Accord and Meggs' bike. Plath's brother was pronounced dead on the scene.
Plath's social media post also talked about how overwhelmed she felt "thinking of all the texts/messages I haven't answered today." She shared, "So this is the easiest way for me to let everyone know that I'm taking personal/family time." Our hearts are with Plath and her family at this heartbreaking time.
Micah Meggs loved nature
Teenager Micah Meggs, who is survived by his mother Karen Meggs, dad Don Meggs and nine siblings Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris, Kirsten, and Olivia, apparently enjoyed being outdoors, despite having cerebral palsy (via In Touch).
His obituary read, "Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman ... Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved."
The close-knit family didn't forget to appreciate his courageous and fun-loving spirit in the tribute. "Micah suffered his entire life from cerebral palsy caused by a brachial plexus injury during his birth, which made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much. Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle."