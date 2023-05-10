How You Can Watch Classic Episodes Of General Hospital For Free (Without Turning To YouTube)

For years, "General Hospital" fans have found it difficult to watch or purchase older episodes. The show started in 1963, and many television programs from that era have been irrevocably lost because producers either didn't have the ability to record them, or the tapes were wiped clean and used again. Many "GH" episodes from the first year are gone, although a DVD does exist called "General Hospital: Series One" which contains the surviving episodes from 1963. Sadly, because it is classified as Region 2, the DVD will not play in the U.S. Two official VHS tapes do exist: "General Hospital — Daytime's Greatest Weddings," and "General Hospital: Luke & Laura (Lovers on the Run)," from 1993 and 1994 respectively, containing clips from particular stories, not full episodes.

Aside from the fans' ability to record soaps on videotape back in the day, from 2000 to 2013 SOAPnet was a cable network that aired classic sudsers as well as replaying same-day broadcasts in the evenings — making the shows more accessible to people who weren't home in the day or couldn't record them. "GH" fans could relive older episodes and marvel at the stars they forgot began on the show. However, since the network's demise, soap fans have had to watch poor quality recordings on YouTube, or acquire bootleg tapes or DVDs, most of which are also low quality.

ABC has now remedied the problem with a new venture that will thrill "GH" fans.