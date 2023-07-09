How To Pull Off A Trendy Bubble Hem In 2023

Trends change like the weather. One year's trends, no matter the subject, can be completely different from the next year's trends. A lot of our favorite yearly fashion trends are seen on the runways during fashion week, which tends to be the initial indicator of an incoming trend for the upcoming season or year. The bubble hem is one '80s fashion trend making a huge comeback during 2023, as it has been seen on the runways by many different designers.

The bubble hem is a fun and feminine style that creates a bubble effect with a tucked hemline. This style can be a super fun way to add volume to a simple outfit, as Princess Diana demonstrated at the Cannes Film Festival in 1987. Now it is gaining even more popularity on runways by various fashion designers such as Ulla Johnson and Naeem Khan, prompting the return of the former trend.

There are so many different ways in which someone can rock a trendy bubble hem look. Whether it is a skirt or a dress, there are a variety of styles of bubble hem, which is likely one reason why it is appealing to so many people. With endless styling opportunities, the bubble hem will fit anyone's taste. So how can you pull off the trending piece this year?