Donald Trump Takes Credit For Overturning Roe V. Wade In CNN Town Hall

In June of 2022, The United States Supreme Court overturned landmark ruling Roe V. Wade, which had guaranteed the right to abortion, among rights to other medical privacies, to the American public since 1973. Immediately following the ruling, several states across the country began restricting access to abortion services and passing bans. Since Roe was overturned, access to abortion has been restricted in some fashion in nearly half of the country's fifty states, and most abortions have been fully banned in 14 states (via The New York Times).

These controversial decisions have been praised widely by conservative lawmakers and voters, while they have been protested and fought against by those who align themselves with more liberal political ideology. Those for the bans and restrictions celebrate what they see as a right to life and a win for Christian values, while those against raise concerns about rights to bodily autonomy and restricted access to necessary medical care during dangerous miscarriages.

Now, former president and current Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has weighed in on the subject directly.