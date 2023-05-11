Taylor Swift Fans Turn Mysterious Book Into A Best Seller After Uncovering Swiftie Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift is a bonafide superstar. Just look at the demand for tickets for her Eras Tour — it crashed the Ticketmaster site as millions of Swift fans (Swifties) tried to get tickets. If you were lucky enough to score tickets and need inspiration for your Eras tour outfit, this is what to wear based on your favorite Taylor Swift album. Along with her stellar songwriting skills spanning ten albums/eras — here's every Taylor Swift era explained — part of Swift's success comes from how well she connects with and loves her fans.

One of the ways that she likes to engage with Swifties is by dropping Easter eggs about her upcoming projects just about everywhere from liner notes to social media posts and music videos. She told Entertainment Weekly "I love that they like the cryptic hint-dropping. Because as long as they like it, I'll keep doing it. It's fun. It feels mischievous and playful."

So it would make sense that if Swift was going to do something big like, say, publish a book, there would be Easter eggs about the project waiting for sharp-eyed Swifties to pick up on. And some think they've found clues to a book coming out by the star, which has made the as-yet-unreleased book a bestseller, as reported by The Guardian. Here's why they think it could be Swift.