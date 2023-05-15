Anna Kloots On The Importance Of Listening To Your Inner Voice In Relationships - Exclusive

Travel influencer and author Anna Kloots has had the good fortune to travel the world, from her native Ohio to homes in London and Paris to luxury cruises around the world. From the public image she conveyed to her many social media followers as she toured with her magician husband, she seemed to be having an amazing time.

But during her years of travels with her husband, she was hiding a secret that was hard to admit even to herself: She was miserable. While she loved the travel and exploration and discovery of her lifestyle, she was feeling increasingly isolated and unseen in her marriage. She found she couldn't even seek companionship from the many people accompanying them on their travels, who were all colleagues and fans of her husband and saw her as little more than an extension of him.

In her book "My Own Magic," Kloots shares the difficult but inspiring story of how she struggled to save her marriage before ultimately discovering how to carve her own path in the world. In an exclusive interview with The List, she shared the relationship advice she would have given her younger self.