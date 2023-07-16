Does Children's Sunscreen Provide Enough Protection For Adults?

After years of sunscreen use being low among Americans, SPF is finally gaining traction. People are starting to realize the importance of being protected against the harmful UV rays emitted by the sun. The rise of sunscreen can also probably be chalked up to our obsession with anti-aging — we've been taught to always wear sunscreen after using retinol. Whatever the reason may be, it's nice to see more people taking care of their skin.

However, the impact that skin care has on our wallets may have you reminiscing about the days when ignorance was truly bliss. A bottle of sunscreen may not be any more than the price of a cleanser or serum that we use daily. Yet, when the time to reapply comes, you'll quickly see that a $30 bottle of sunscreen is actually more expensive than your favorite $30 cleanser.

SPF is pricey. Not simply because it requires reapplication every 2 hours, but thanks to the active ingredients found in it. When browsing the beauty aisle of a drugstore, feelings of envy often pop up when looking at the price of kids' sunscreen in comparison to sunscreen marketed toward adults. Thankfully, you may actually be able to use children's SPF and still get the same amount of protection.