How The Little Mermaid Creators Knew Halle Bailey Was The Right Ariel From The Beginning

Disney's highly anticipated live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid" opens in theaters on May 26, with an all-new cast taking on the beloved roles of Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian, King Tritan, and more. You may know the film's lead from her past acting or musical work. Prior to becoming today's Ariel, Halle Bailey acted in the television series "Grown-ish" from 2018 to 2021. But she primarily rose to fame for her singing career. She and her older sister Chloe Bailey form the popular musical duo Chloe x Halle. Together, they've released two albums and been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

Now, Halle has lent her acting and her voice to the role of Ariel in "The Little Mermaid." And her rendition of "Part of Your World" is one that her costar Melissa McCarthy said she's always moved to tears by.

With such an iconic role as Ariel, there was no shortage of talented actresses eager to take it on. Even so, the filmmakers were completely confident in their choice for the starring role. During a press conference for the film, director and producer Rob Marshall, producer John DeLuca, and world-famous composer Alan Menken opened up about the casting process and how they knew they'd found Ariel when they met Halle Bailey. Bailey herself shared her feelings after learning she'd landed the dream part.