Ross Mathews' Mission To Make You Smile With A New Complimentary Mirror - Exclusive Interview

Guests who stay at certain Days Inn by Wyndham locations beginning on May 22 will get to hear you compliment them whenever they look in their hotel room's mirror. How did this partnership come together? This sounds so cool.

It is so cool. It is the best partnership ever, because my whole intent over two decades of being on television — right now on "The Drew Barrymore Show" [and] in "RuPaul's Drag Race" — is all about trying to make people smile, bring a little brightness into a world that can be dark sometimes. When Days Inn by Wyndham came to me and asked if I wanted to be a part of their Complimentary Mirror, I was like, "This is so perfect," because that's their intention as well.

People who are staying at select Days Inn locations — there's 15 of them across the country and in Canada — can ask to be in one of the rooms that have this Complimentary Mirror. It's literally a physical mirror with a button on it that you can push, and my voice gives you compliments — little things like, "Your reflection is perfection," or "Yes! Pose!" or "Oh, I didn't know we had a supermodel staying with us." [They're] little things that are going to make you smile.

We want everyone that stays at Days Inn to go out there and seize the day, to go out and have a beautiful day. If this is a little something we could do for them to make them smile, then mission accomplished.

That's a great way to start the day.

Absolutely, and it's not just me saying that; science backs it up too. Getting a compliment and smiling can reduce stress. It can improve your mood, and you can have a renewed sense of confidence all because someone gave you a compliment or a little reason to smile.

What's the best compliment that you've heard from a fan or from someone that you've worked with over the years?

It's truly about, "You made me feel better in a time that was hard." That's the number one compliment I can get because I know about hard times. I lost my parents. I've had down times, and I know what it means to have somebody shift your energy and your mood or make you forget about how tough it can be.

People will say, "I'm in hospice with my mother, and we're watching you on TV," or "I had surgery, and when I woke up I watched an episode of 'Drag Race' with you, and it made me smile, or laugh, or forget that I was in pain." That is the number one compliment. It's all about trying to make this world a little better than when we got here. We do what we can.