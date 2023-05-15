Melania Trump Left Out Of Donald's Fiery Mother's Day Post

In yet another fiery online rant, Donald Trump has seemingly left his wife, Melania Trump, out of his Mother's Day message and opted instead to send out a politically-fueled message to his rivals.

In a bizarre message posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country." He then pleaded with the public, writing, "Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

The former president shared no sentiment toward his wife, Melania Trump, to whom he has been married for 18 years since tying the knot in 2005. Trump has five children from three different marriages, but did not mention any of them in his Mother's Day message. His former wives include his first wife, Ivana Trump, and Marla Maples, who he married in 1993 (via Daily Mail).