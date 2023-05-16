Creators And Cast Of The Little Mermaid Talk Challenges Of Bringing Under The Sea Scenes To Life

Disney's live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" releases exclusively in theaters on May 26, 2023 — and fans who grew up watching the animated version from 1989 will have a chance to see some of their favorite moments brought to life in a whole new way. For the cast and crew, remaking such a cherished film was both thrilling and challenging.

The live-action version is especially difficult because so many scenes have to appear as if the characters are deep in the ocean, and many characters, such as Sebastian (voiced by Daveed Diggs) and Flounder (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), are talking sea creatures that had to be created through CGI. Others, like Ariel (played by Halle Bailey) and King Triton (Javier Bardem), had to be transformed into merpeople.

Creating this film took a lot of coordination and years of dedication. During a recent press conference, the cast and creatives behind the film sat down to discuss their experience and share how they brought the magical underwater world of "The Little Mermaid" to the big screen.