Royal Insider Sees No End In Sight For Prince William And Prince Harry's Bitter Feud

With Prince William and Prince Harry at odds, it can only be expected that their wives are as well. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, many believed that would restore the strained relationship. Unfortunately, it did not. Though the princes, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton were photographed together during the Queen's funeral services, very little was said. Since then, the women have not had any contact.

In the early stages of Harry and Markle's relationship, it appeared that Middleton was growing close to her sister-in-law. In February 2018, they were all smiles at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London. The first sign of trouble with the ladies was in May 2018, when rumors swirled that Middleton and Markle had a falling out over Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress for the royal wedding.

The anonymous source also pointed out to The Daily Beast that King Charles feels a bit betrayed by Harry's depiction of the family in the media. However, it appears he is no longer focused on reconciling with his son and daughter-in-law, at least not at the moment. Instead, his focus seems to be on his new role in the kingdom. "The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now," the source reported. Sadly, it will probably be years before Prince Harry reunites with his family.