Barack Obama Weighs In On Michelle's Admission About Past Marriage Struggles

Barack and Michelle Obama have had a number of titles over the years: president and first lady, best-selling authors, and even #couplegoals. The last one is thanks to how much they clearly love and support each other. You can see it on their social media posts; while they often post about projects and politics they're passionate about, they also on occasion give us a glimpse of their marriage. Like on Valentine's Day 2023 when Barack posted a picture of the two of them, captioning it "You make every day feel like an adventure." Or on New Year's 2022 when Michelle tweeted a pic of the two of them wearing novelty glasses and writing, "Happy New Year from me and my boo!" We love to see it! And you can check out Michelle and Barack Obama's stunning relationship transformation.

But the couple isn't about just presenting the shiny, Instagram-perfect image of their relationship. King brought up comments that Michelle had made in the past about her marriage — that Michelle didn't like Barack for 10 years of their 30-year marriage, to which Michelle said, "If I fell out with him for 10 and we had a great 20 years, I'd take those odds any time." Michelle has spoken candidly about the challenges of being married, noting in an interview with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" that "marriage is hard" and calls out how we currently "glamorize marriage." And Barack had some thoughts on Michelle's candor about their past marriage struggles.