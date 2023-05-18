GH's Maura West Remembers Ava's Most Scandalous Stories Over Her Decade On The Show

Ava Jerome (Maura West), the sultry femme fatale of "General Hospital," has stirred up a lot of trouble in Port Charles over the years. Formerly a key part of the Jerome crime family, things changed when Ava had a twisted and strange one-night stand with her enemy, mafia kingpin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), in the crypt of the wealthy Quartermaine family. Fortunately, their tryst resulted in their daughter Avery Corinthos, brokering peace between them. Prior to arriving in town, Ava had struck up a relationship with serial killer Franco Baldwin and claimed he was her daughter Kiki Jerome's (first Kristen Alderson, then Hayley Erin) father.

It was believed that Franco was related to the Quartermaines and Ava wanted some of their vast fortune. Ava also murdered Connie Falconeri (Kelly Sullivan) to stop her from revealing the family's extensive crimes, and would later have an affair with Sonny's son, Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig), before inadvertently causing his death. Ava almost married serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) too, when he was posing as his good twin brother, Kevin Collins.

She eventually struck up a romance with Nikolas Cassadine (then Tyler Christopher), who faked his death for years, only to turn up alive (as played by Marcus Coloma) and eventually marry Ava. However, Nikolas grew increasingly unstable, and when he threatened to take Avery away from Ava, she murdered him, hiding the body with the help of Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth). West recently discussed Ava's many misdeeds.