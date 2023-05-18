Hallmark's Alison Sweeney Sets The Scene For A Brand-New Hannah Swensen Flick

While we're all on the edge of our seats watching the new "Hannah Swensen Mystery" movie "Carrot Cake Murder" on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Friday, May 19, it's good to know that when it's over, there will be more baking and sleuthing to come.

From the first "Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery," Alison Sweeney has turned baker and part-time detective Hannah Swensen into a fan favorite. Four more "Murder, She Baked" movies followed, ending with "Just Desserts" in 2017. Lucky for us, though, Hallmark decided to bring back the popular characters with the "Hannah Swensen Mystery" movies, starting with "Sweet Revenge" and "Carrot Cake Murder."

And now Sweeney has been teasing more Hannah Swensen movies. "I want to encourage the fans to remember there are thirty books in Joanne Fluke's series," the actress told MediaVillage, referencing the book series on which the movies are based. "I don't think there's any end in sight. We all feel we've been given such a gift by Joanne to share these characters she created." In fact, Sweeney revealed there's already another movie in the works.