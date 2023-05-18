Hallmark Star Jake Foy's Engagement Announcement Is Filled With Romance

In 2023, Jake Foy appeared in the Hallmark Original Series, "Ride." The show surrounds the complicated drama behind the McMurray family's life in rural Colorado. Foy stars as Tuff McMurray, an integral part of the bull-riding, ranch-owning Western family.

Born and raised in Niagra Falls, Canada, in 1990, Foy has spent his life immersed in the performing arts. By the time Foy was 19, he was a contracted actor with the mega-hit, iconic Disney movie "High School Musical." Following his first time role, Foy enrolled in the renowned Music Theatre Performance Program at Sheridan College.

Foy has had a long, enduring career in the performing arts and film industry. Some of his most-known performances include his part on The CW as King James in "Reign" and his lead role in the short film "Ariel Unraveling." Additionally, Foy is just as talented behind the screen as he is on screen as he is off-screen a producer and screenwriter. Not only has he had an extremely successful professional life, but, it turns out, he's had quite a bit of success personally. On May 8, 2023, Foy proposed to his now fiance, Nicolas La Traverse.