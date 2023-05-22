Expert's Explosive Claims Suggest William And Kate's Marriage Isn't So Rosy After All

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are one of the most poised duos in the royal family. Whether appearing at major events, like King Charles' coronation ceremony, or posting to their official Instagram profile, William and Kate often appear put-together and perfectly in sync.

Behind closed doors, too, the pair reportedly work together to survive the trials and tribulations that come with being in the spotlight. In 2021, an insider revealed to Us Weekly, "Kate's used to all eyes being on her. Being in a strong, solid marriage to William helps. They lean on each other for support during difficult times and will talk through their problems. She's been her husband's pillar of strength throughout [his highly publicized rift with brother Prince Harry]."

Now, Tom Quinn, royal insider and author of "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family," tells Express the reason they work so well together — both in the public eye and in private — comes down to the example set by the late Queen Elizabeth II. "Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch. [...] They very rarely complain and when they do it's always in measured terms." Even so, Quinn revealed that these dignified royals have their fair share of marital problems.