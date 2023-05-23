Fans Tell The List Which Royal Couple They Think Is The Most Authentic - Exclusive Survey

No matter what you might think of the British Royal Family, about monarchies in general, or about individual royals, one thing has been made abundantly clear over the past several decades: the world loves to both speculate about the relationships between royal couples and spectate when it comes to royal weddings and marriages. When the then-Prince Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981, around 750 million people in 74 countries tuned in to watch the ceremony, making it the most-watched wedding in history (via Guinness World Records).

And flash forward to the more recent past, Prince William's marriage to Kate Middleton has been making tabloid headlines for over a decade now, while Prince Harry's Marriage to Meghan Markle was the subject of a Netflix mega-hit, the docuseries "Harry and Meghan," which is, to date, the most popular and most-watched documentary Netflix has ever produced (via CBS).

Of course, for royal couples, a large part of winning public approval is wrapped up in appearing genuine, not just as individual people, but also as a genuinely-in-love, genuinely cohesive partnership.