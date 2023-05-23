Eagle-Eyed Fans Believe Prince William's Subtle Nod To Harry Signals Hope For Reconciliation

Could William, Prince of Wales finally be waving a white flag amid his ongoing feud with Prince Harry? Some dedicated royal fans believe this to be the case after seeing what many perceived as William extending an olive branch to his younger brother.

As much as we love to dish out details on juicy royal drama, we can't help but feel downright upset whenever we hear mentions of the crumbling relationship between Princes William and Harry. The quarreling brothers seem as distant as ever, a fact highlighted by William's inclusion in his father King Charles III's coronation ceremony, while Harry sat idly in the crowd, looking on. The moment mirrored their relationship: while William is fully embracing his royal blood, Harry has done interviews and, most famously, published a chilling memoir that exposed his distaste for royalty. It was a decision that sources close to William claim the elder brother is still "furious" over (via Cosmopolitan).

Despite the rocky history between the two, eagle-eyed fans have discovered what's being called a subtle nod from William to Harry in behind-the-scenes footage from the coronation weekend. In a touching moment, a photo of the two young princes hugging their mother, the late Princess Diana, can be seen on display in the background, and fans believe this could be a sign of future peace talks.