General Hospital Star Cynthia Watros Explains The Tragic Motivation Behind Nina's Impulses

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) was astonished when Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) proposed to her on "General Hospital." At first, she thought he was only doing it to make her feel better because of her endless feud with her daughter, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). She assumed it was a spur-of-the-moment decision, but when he produced a ring that he had made especially for her, she was floored. Sonny has forgiven Nina for many of her bad decisions, however, he's currently unaware that she made an impulsive choice to inform the SEC that his ex-wife Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), had participated in insider trading. Nina is in a quandary because Sonny may not forgive her this time if the truth comes out.

This wasn't the only impulsive choice she's ever made. After coming out of a 20-year coma in 2014, Nina had a psychotic break, and it took her a while to recover. As Soap Hub analyzes, Nina's skill at constantly making spontaneous decisions that might not always be the best stems from not having been able to grow as a person while in the coma. Shortly after waking, she forced a pregnant Ava Jerome (Maura West) to give birth and stole the baby for a short time, and in 2021 she withheld the truth from Sonny's family that he was alive when they believed him to be dead for months, among a litany of other questionable acts.

Watros recently opened up about how she factors in Nina's history when she's portraying the character.