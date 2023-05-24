Tina Turner's Instagram Gave Us Insight About Her Health Weeks Before Her Death

Tina Turner, who died aged 83 after a long-standing battle with ill health, had insightful news to share about her struggles on Instagram just weeks before her death.

The queen of rock and roll and "What's Love Got to Do with It" fame died in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, as confirmed by Turner's manager Bernard Doherty (via EW). The musician had many years of challenges when it came to her health, having suffered a stroke in 2013 and intestinal cancer in 2016. Her most recent struggles culminated in a kidney transplant in 2017.

The singer took to her official Instagram on World Kidney Day (March 9) to shed light on the importance of showing your kidneys some love. "Today is International World Kidney Day. Why is it important? Because kidneys fail without pain. And that's why I'm telling you today: Show your kidneys love! They deserve it," she shared.