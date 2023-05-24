The One Celebrity Tina Turner Had A Big Crush On

Queen of Rock 'n Roll and singer of "What's Love Got To Do with It" fame, Tina Turner was just like most of us when it came to celebrity crushes, it would seem.

The Tennessee-born musician who rose to fame with her husband Ike in the 1960s with hits like "Proud Mary" and "A Fool in Love," but later left the abusive relationship to make a name for herself on her own, told The Guardian, "I always had a crush on Mick Jagger. I loved when we toured with the Rolling Stones." She was referring to the time when she and Jagger were the opening acts for the Rolling Stones' 1966 British Tour.

Turner, died aged 83, after a long and arduous battle with ill health, the final years of which saw her lead a very reclusive life. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star who described herself as, "honest, feisty, fun," in the interview, is famously known as the woman who taught Mick Jagger to dance. Jagger and Turner are also well-known for their performance at Live Aid Festival, which involved the English singer ripping off Turner's skirt on stage.