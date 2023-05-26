Kendra Wilkinson On Proving Her Real Estate Chops And Smashing Stigmas - Exclusive Interview

It's great for people to see that you are being yourself and this is your authentic journey and that it's not so-called "easy" for you.

There's no such thing as easy. Nothing's just given to you. Nothing's just been given to me. I've created it from my blood, sweat, and tears. It's been more of a challenge than easy in my life. And I'm more alone — I don't have a nanny, no housekeeping. I have to manage all the time. It's a lot to manage, and nothing comes easy, so I have to push so hard. I see I'm an innovative thinker, and I try to keep pushing and keeping myself up. It's about staying focused day to day on what you really want because there are so many distractions.

Being in Hollywood, everybody wants to hang out with you, and it's so easy to be like, "I want to do 10 things this week" and [then] lose track of your own life. It's so important to stay focused on what you truly want. There are so many distractions all around ... Social media ... There's 20 people asking to go out in one week, and then you're going to find yourself not doing anything. Then it's like, "I just partied 20 times a day, and I didn't even do anything." It's so important to put yourself first, take care of myself, and put my kids first as well, and the rest is on God. It's all about knowing who you are and not allowing the past to define who you are.

It wasn't going to [be easy]. The thing about me is I'm so real. I can't fake anything, so you're getting a real experience through my journey. For instance, I wasn't going to fake-sell a house. If I wasn't able to sell a real house or sell anything, then that's how we're going to stay. We're going to stay there because I'm not going to fake it.

I sold my first house, and in that moment, it wasn't for anybody else but me and my children. We were able to capture it for the camera, for the show, for you. That sale was for me and my children. We could have easily faked it like other shows do, but nope. I was so proud of myself. I don't remember the last time I felt proud of myself like that. It was strength I've never known before.

This is unlike any other show. This is so raw. It's not the glamorous thing you're all used to. It's raw, and it's part of a real journey. I have this label on my head, which is "celebrity," "Playboy," and all that stuff, which doesn't help at all. You have to break down more stigma and walls than anything else because it's very challenging to approach the sales world with a public history. I have to work extra hard to make sure that people trust that I'm really doing this for them and doing it for real life.