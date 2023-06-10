Why Lisa Vanderpump Hasn't Written Off Tom Sandoval After His Affair With Raquel Leviss

In case you missed it, there's a lot to catch up on regarding the so-called "Vanderpump Rules" Scandoval, i.e. Tom Sandoval cheating on his partner of nine years Ariana Madix with her best friend and their co-star, Raquel Leviss. Now, Lisa Vanderpump has weighed in on how she feels about Sandoval's actions and why she didn't feel the need to scold him too much during the show's Season 10 finale.

"I didn't take sides with Tom, I definitely condemned what he did. You know, I can't write him off as a person because he had an affair. The way he handled it, yes, of course," the restaurateur told E! News. According to Vanderpump, she isn't trying to emphasize with Sandoval, but the former "Real Housewives" star did admit to having "a modicum of hope" for the future.

During her emotional discussion with Sandoval, Vanderpump supported and comforted him, but when speaking to E! News she seemed irritated by the insinuation that she was taking sides, clarifying, "That's not what I'm not trying to do." Vanderpump added, "I'm trying to tell the truth. Also, I feel like a mother to some of these children. So, when he's been lambasted by the whole world, what am I going to do pile on?"