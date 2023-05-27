Madonna's Like A Virgin Is A Hit, But The Queen Of Pop Isn't Too Fond Of It Anymore

From fashion trends popularized by Madonna to her award-worthy music, the Hollywood star has done it all. She's earned the title of The Queen of Pop and is now evicting "Like a Virgin" from her castle. Madonna's hit song was featured on her album of the same name and it was a risky single that paid off. The song was loved internationally, topping the charts in Australia, and Canada, while gracing the Top 10 charts of France, Germany, Switzerland, and the U.K.

Madonna and her song made more headlines when she performed at the very first VMAs in 1984. Coming out of a giant wedding cake, the pop star kicked her shoes off and rolled around in a wedding dress, putting on a provocative show that would make history. The singer wasn't well known at the start of the "Like a Virgin" performance, but the same can't be said afterward. As it turns out, the iconic VMA appearance didn't go as planned.

She lost her stiletto, and that's what kicked everything into gear. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Madonna told Jay Leno, "I thought, 'Well, I'll pretend I meant to do this,' and I dove on the floor and I rolled around. And, as I reached for the shoe, the dress went up. And the underpants were showing. I didn't mean to." The song may be tied to fond memories of the Hollywood star, but Madonna would happily never play "Like a Virgin" again.