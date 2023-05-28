1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Lost More Than Weight For Her Latest Round Of Transformation Photos
Fans of TLC may know the reality show "1000-Lb Sisters," which showcases the lives of Tammy and Amy Slaton. The show follows these former YouTubers as they struggle to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Tammy, the bigger of the two, has gone through the ringer when it comes to her weight. According to TLC, she has difficulty completing everyday tasks on her own, relying on Amy for pretty much everything. This has led to some tension between the two. At the start of the show, Tammy desperately wanted to move out of Amy's house and seek independence, while rumors spread that Amy was quitting "1000-Lb Sisters" altogether. Luckily, Amy stayed on the show, but Tammy's issues remained. After a stay at rehab and a bad breakup, people wondered if Tammy could really get down to 550 lbs — the necessary weight she needs to be at to get weight loss surgery.
Fortunately, Tammy's latest round of Instagram photos have shown that she's stayed on the right track.
Tammy Slaton's struggles
Prior to her weight loss journey, Tammy Slaton had a rough go of it. She was on oxygen up until recently, after a hospital stay at just 36 years old. In a clip posted by TLC to Instagram, Tammy confessed she "completely blacked out" the day she was rushed to the hospital, after suffering health complications due to her eating habits. "I woke up like a week later in the hospital on life support," she said. It was then that she decided to go to rehab — but that's not all.
She lasted at rehab a mere 30 minutes before her oxygen levels dropped. She was rushed back to the hospital, where they put her in a medically-induced coma. After waking up, one of the first people she texted was her sister. Tammy isn't the only Slaton sister who's been through tough times – Amy Slaton recently split from Michael Halterman. Clearly, these two have been through a lot, but recent Instagram photos reveal that things might just be looking up for Tammy.
What Tammy's Instagram reveals
There's more to Tammy Slaton's Instagram than meets the eye. She's been known to post heavily filtered selfies with an oxygen tube, both of which caused fans to worry about her health and self-esteem. The filters were really irritating to some. Comments like "Tammy, stop with the filters" and "If you can't be yourself, and post without filters, don't post at all" are common under her photos. She rarely responds to the criticism, and has continued to post filtered selfies frequently.
Her latest post, however, tells a different story. The six selfies shared show Slaton without a filter or an oxygen tube for the first time in ages. The caption reads, "[B]eautiful photos of myself without filters." Seems like the weight loss has given her some confidence back. We hope Slaton continues to build up her self-esteem. After everything that she's been through, she definitely deserves it.