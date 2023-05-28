1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Lost More Than Weight For Her Latest Round Of Transformation Photos

Fans of TLC may know the reality show "1000-Lb Sisters," which showcases the lives of Tammy and Amy Slaton. The show follows these former YouTubers as they struggle to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Tammy, the bigger of the two, has gone through the ringer when it comes to her weight. According to TLC, she has difficulty completing everyday tasks on her own, relying on Amy for pretty much everything. This has led to some tension between the two. At the start of the show, Tammy desperately wanted to move out of Amy's house and seek independence, while rumors spread that Amy was quitting "1000-Lb Sisters" altogether. Luckily, Amy stayed on the show, but Tammy's issues remained. After a stay at rehab and a bad breakup, people wondered if Tammy could really get down to 550 lbs — the necessary weight she needs to be at to get weight loss surgery.

Fortunately, Tammy's latest round of Instagram photos have shown that she's stayed on the right track.