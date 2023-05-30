Prince Harry's Past Comments Suggest He Eyed Royal Exit Before Meghan Markle Drama

It was a shock for the public, and most likely for the royal family as well, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously gave up their working royal roles to move across the pond. In February 2021, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would no longer remain working members of the royal family. Yet, it has since become abundantly clear that the emotions that caused the duke and duchess to make such a major life change had been stirring long before the announcement was made. In fact, it was seemingly stirring for Harry long before Meghan was even in the picture.

Six years ago, when the now 38-year-old Prince Harry was just 32, he revealed some interesting sentiments in an interview with journalist, Angela Levin (via the Daily Mail). The "Spare" author revealed that it was difficult to determine where exactly he fit in with his famous family and what his real role was. He also explained that being in the "goldfish bowl" of royal life was a struggle, and we now know that this was one of his breaking points. Harry's revealing comments about his personal conflicts illustrate just how difficult the road to their ultimate exit from royal life really was and how there were plenty of signs that Harry and Meghan were always planning to leave the royal family.