With Love Star Emeraude Toubia Details Working With Show's 'Dream Team' - Exclusive Interview

Last season, there was a love triangle drama. This season, there's marriage proposal drama and a bit of heartbreak. Do you have a favorite plotline this season that you can give us a sneak peek into?

[In] Episode 2, scene one, Lily has a bit of a fantasy, and that scene was a lot of fun to shoot. Another favorite episode of mine was Lily's doble quinceañera. She gets to do a really fun f*** it list, and I incorporated that in my day-to-day life. I'm doing a fun adventure of the month with one of my girlfriends because we feel that sometimes we take life for granted or we say we want to do things and then we never end up doing it. It was nice to be inspired by Lily this season and do one for myself.

I also really like ... There's a great moment between Lily and her brother Jorge at the end, and it's so funny and so great, and I'm excited to see what the audience thinks of this season.

It's great that you learn things from your character. How much do you bring to her, and how much has she rubbed off on you?

We're both hopeless or hopeful romantics. I'm recently single as well, and it's nice to hold Lily's hand, and Lily's holding my hand simultaneously in this process. She makes a little bit more mistakes than I would make. I'm a little bit more focused and no red flags immediately. Lily gets carried away. She breaks a couple hearts along the way. There is another love triangle, and things get a little messy, but she learns from her mistakes, and that's what's going to make her stronger.

You're also a [Lifetime] alum, and you've starred opposite Mario Lopez in "Holiday in Santa Fe." What was your experience like working with the channel, especially on holiday content?

[I enjoyed] trying something different. I heard that the [Lifetime] offer came in because the daughter was a huge "Shadowhunters" fan, so that's part of the reason why I took it. Then with Mario Lopez, Mario Lopez is an icon. He's opened so many doors for Latin people in general, and how do I say no to Mario Lopez? Plus, I wanted to know his beauty secrets. [He] and J.Lo [make me think], "What are you guys doing? You guys look ageless." I wanted to dive deep and see what his beauty secrets were. But more than anything, I [enjoy] trying to take on characters that are different and representing my community.

I was executive producing that movie as well. It was my first executive producing credit, so thank you to Mario and to Mark Roberts for allowing me to be part of that as well. It's little things that come along the way that are little gifts, and you enjoy your time.