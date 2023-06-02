B&B's Sean Kanan Hints At A Future For Brooke And Deacon

Although Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have set aside their rivalry over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and become besties, there's still lingering feelings between the three. To that end, Taylor set Brooke up on a date with Il Giardino waiter Paul "Hollis" Hollister (Hollis W. Chambers) in an attempt to get both their lives moving in a non-Ridge direction. After just one date — and a kiss – Brooke concluded that she wasn't yet ready to move on. Every time Brooke and Ridge are in a room together, sparks seem to fly, and Taylor is sensing that. But Taylor also seems to be struggling with her own lingering feelings for the fashion mogul.

Since Brooke has expressed a concern over dating new men, Taylor has taken a different matchmaking avenue. She's been visiting Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) while he's pouring his heart and soul into Il Giardino, and has tried to coax him into perhaps rekindling his old romance with Brooke. Taylor outlined that it could be a new beginning for Deacon and Brooke, and he finally agreed to talk to his ex, who is also the mother of his daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Agreeing that Taylor was right, Deacon met with Brooke and put all his cards on the table, telling her that he's still in love with her and pleading for her to revisit their relationship.

Kanan recently had some thoughts about what could happen next.