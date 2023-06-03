Rihanna Stands Out On Self-Made Women's Leaderboard (& Taylor Swift Isn't Far Behind Her)

Success stories are often written by determined individuals who break barriers and redefine industries, and Rihanna stands tall as a shining example of entrepreneurial prowess. Her journey to the top has really been inspiring. From her humble beginnings as a teenage musician to becoming a global icon, she has consistently displayed an unwavering commitment to her craft and an incomparable musical talent.

The Barbados-born superstar has not only conquered the music industry with her chart-topping hits but has also carved her path as a businesswoman with a business empire worth more than a billion dollars. While her music continues to captivate audiences worldwide, it's her beauty and fashion ventures that have propelled her to unprecedented financial heights. Diane Hendricks, CEO and co-founder of wholesale building supply distributors ABC, led Forbes' list of America's richest self-made women with a net worth of $15 billion. However, Rihanna comes in at a respectable 20th place and is the richest musician on the list with a net worth of $1.4 billion. It comes as no surprise that Rihanna is leading the pack, as she's certainly established herself as a savvy entrepreneur.