Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd And Station 19's Danielle Savre Spark Romance Rumors

Kevin McKidd's Como canoodling follows the dissolution of his marriage to former wife Arielle Goldrath, for which divorce proceedings began in 2022. "Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship... We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other... even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open," McKidd wrote on Instagram. Their 2018 nuptials produced a son and a daughter, People noted. The actor is also father to a grown daughter and son from a previous 17-year marriage to Jane Parker McKidd.

Savre has often stayed mum about her love life. She told Stylecaster in 2018: "I believe we fall in love with who we fall in love with, and gender is not a factor... you fall in love with the person, not with the sex." In 2022, Savre revealed more to a Milan audience attending the "A Day With" conference. According to a YouTube recording, Savre said that, much like her TV character, she's been romantically involved with both men and women. "I hope that by playing these characters you are seen and you feel represented," she told the audience.

Prior to 2022, she'd been linked to Andrew Contis, a Chicago-based video analyst. Though Savre doesn't have children herself, she donated eggs to a childhood friend, Chris Ogden-Harkins, and his husband, Jake. Carried by a surrogate, the genetically related baby was born in November 2021, according to ABC7.