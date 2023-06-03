Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd And Station 19's Danielle Savre Spark Romance Rumors
A sunny Italian holiday has ignited the romantic flame burning between two popular actors. On the final day in May 2023, Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre were photographed kissing on a Lake Como dock, Entertainment Tonight reported. McKidd, who performed in an iconic 1990s movie, "Trainspotting," has played Dr. Owen Hunt on "Grey's Anatomy," the longest-running medical drama on television, since 2008. Savre, who began her career as a child actor, portrays firefighter Maya Bishop on the "Grey's" spinoff, "Station 19." Not only has the pair appeared together in crossover episodes of their respective shows, but Savre shadowed McKidd while he directed an episode of "Grey's," an article on Shondaland revealed.
While in Italy, the affectionate couple also ventured into the Italian village of Bellagio, known as the "pearl of Lake Como." Walking hand in hand, the Shondaland actors crisscrossed narrow streets filled with colorful shops and restaurants, according to People. But McKidd's seemingly romantic getaway comes on the heals of a rather rocky time for his realize relationships.
Inside McKidd and Savre's complex relationship histories
Kevin McKidd's Como canoodling follows the dissolution of his marriage to former wife Arielle Goldrath, for which divorce proceedings began in 2022. "Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship... We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other... even with challenges, it is possible to reach happy conclusions if we show up for each other and stay open," McKidd wrote on Instagram. Their 2018 nuptials produced a son and a daughter, People noted. The actor is also father to a grown daughter and son from a previous 17-year marriage to Jane Parker McKidd.
Savre has often stayed mum about her love life. She told Stylecaster in 2018: "I believe we fall in love with who we fall in love with, and gender is not a factor... you fall in love with the person, not with the sex." In 2022, Savre revealed more to a Milan audience attending the "A Day With" conference. According to a YouTube recording, Savre said that, much like her TV character, she's been romantically involved with both men and women. "I hope that by playing these characters you are seen and you feel represented," she told the audience.
Prior to 2022, she'd been linked to Andrew Contis, a Chicago-based video analyst. Though Savre doesn't have children herself, she donated eggs to a childhood friend, Chris Ogden-Harkins, and his husband, Jake. Carried by a surrogate, the genetically related baby was born in November 2021, according to ABC7.