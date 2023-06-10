Ariana Madix Was Never The Same After Scandoval

Ariana Madix made a name for herself in the Bravo sphere through the hit reality television series "Vanderpump Rules." From starting as a side character bartending at SUR to becoming a central member of the series after dating castmate Tom Sandoval, Madix became more popular the more screen time she had. Unlike many of the other couples in the series, Madix and Sandoval seemed like they had a solid relationship. By Season 10, they had moved into a $2 million home together and released a book about their love of mixology ("Fancy AF Cocktails"). However, in March 2023, Madix was shocked to find out her partner of nine years had been having an affair with her best friend and castmate Raquelle Levis for over seven months. Now known as "Scandoval," most of the cast and production crew knew nothing about the affair until the news broke.

While most of the cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" have been cheated on or had public breakups before, the Scandoval affair was unique because of the intimate betrayal from both participants. Not only did the Bravo community rally around Madix, but brands and fellow networks jumped at the opportunity to show their support with sponsored deals, paid interviews, commercials, and beyond. Despite undergoing a dark time in her life — plus all the drama surrounding the "VPR" Season 10 reunion — Ariana Madix's future looks brighter than ever without Tom Sandoval.