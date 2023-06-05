Susan Boyle Delivers Update On Private Health Struggles In Surprise On-Stage Return

In 2009, 47-year-old Susan Boyle of Scotland took the stage for "Britain's Got Talent," and she absolutely blew away the judges and the audience as she sang "I Dreamed A Dream" from "Les Misérables." Of her unexpectedly stunning performance, judge Amanda Holden said that Boyle completely flipped the script: "I know that everybody was against you. I honestly think that we were all being very cynical, and that was the biggest wakeup call ever . . . It was a complete privilege listening to that." After the audition performance, which went viral, Boyle had a quick rise to fame. She came in second during her season of "Britain's Got Talent," and after the show, Boyle released a number of albums — two of which were nominated for a Grammy — and went on tour.

The singer has been out of the spotlight in recent years: here's the real reason you don't hear about Boyle anymore. But she made an unexpected return to the "Britain's Got Talent" stage to sing the song that put her on the showbiz map 14 years before. But it turns out that her being able to sing on that stage came about only after a lot of recovery after having had a stroke in 2022, per Daily Mail.