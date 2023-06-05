Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Are Ready To Make Their Vanderpump Rules Return

Jax Taylor was one of the original cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" when it first aired in 2013. He quickly rose to fame as the biggest villain on the show, finding himself embroiled in some of the show's biggest scandals. In the first season, his relationship with Stassi Schroeder came to a halt after rumors that he got another woman pregnant in Las Vegas. Other scandals involving Taylor include being arrested for shoplifting during a cast trip, having a secret affair with his best friend's girlfriend, Kristen Doute, and of course, cheating on then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with costar Faith Stowers.

Despite the cheating being confirmed, Taylor and Cartwright not only reunited, but the couple tied the knot in Season 8 of "Pump Rules." Sadly for fans of the couple, in late 2020 it was announced they wouldn't be returning to the series. The couple's impact on anything related to the show was minimal until Scandoval erupted, and Tom Sandoval's affair with costar Raquel Leviss was exposed. Sandoval and Leviss's affair served as the perfect opening for the reality alums to return to prominence.

At first, it seemed like Jax and Brittany having a "Pump Rules" watch along on Peacock was the end of it. However, amid Scandoval, the couple also appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to chime in on the gossip. That appeared to be the end of it, but Brittany's recent comments confirm they want a full comeback.