Brittany Cartwright And Jax Taylor Are Ready To Make Their Vanderpump Rules Return
Jax Taylor was one of the original cast members of "Vanderpump Rules" when it first aired in 2013. He quickly rose to fame as the biggest villain on the show, finding himself embroiled in some of the show's biggest scandals. In the first season, his relationship with Stassi Schroeder came to a halt after rumors that he got another woman pregnant in Las Vegas. Other scandals involving Taylor include being arrested for shoplifting during a cast trip, having a secret affair with his best friend's girlfriend, Kristen Doute, and of course, cheating on then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with costar Faith Stowers.
Despite the cheating being confirmed, Taylor and Cartwright not only reunited, but the couple tied the knot in Season 8 of "Pump Rules." Sadly for fans of the couple, in late 2020 it was announced they wouldn't be returning to the series. The couple's impact on anything related to the show was minimal until Scandoval erupted, and Tom Sandoval's affair with costar Raquel Leviss was exposed. Sandoval and Leviss's affair served as the perfect opening for the reality alums to return to prominence.
At first, it seemed like Jax and Brittany having a "Pump Rules" watch along on Peacock was the end of it. However, amid Scandoval, the couple also appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" to chime in on the gossip. That appeared to be the end of it, but Brittany's recent comments confirm they want a full comeback.
Brittany revealed she and Jax have the itch to return to 'Vanderpump Rules'
The "Vanderpump Rules" Scandoval between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss not only rocked the cast, and it also gave former stars a platform to become find new relevance. Fired star Kristen Doute not only made a return to the series in the finale in a scene with Ariana Madix, but she's been on several podcasts discussing the affair. Taylor and Cartwright however seem to want a more permanent type of return to the series that made them famous.
In an interview with Us Weekly, Cartwright confirmed rumors she and Taylor want back on the show, explaining, "We're definitely getting the itch 'cause it was fun to have the cameras over and have crew over." She mentioned being invited back into the fold to discuss the affair reignited their passion for reality TV, stating that "Going through that whole lifestyle again was so fun. Like, when we did Watch What Happens Live [With Andy Cohen], I got a little teary backstage 'cause this was such a big part of my life for six years basically — and for Jax, like, nine. So, it just felt really good to do those things again."
It's currently unclear if the couple will indeed be asked back for Season 11 of the series. As of now, nobody has been formally asked back, as producers allegedly want the current cast to watch all three parts of the reunion before inking new deals.